Funding is a major challenge for us - GFA President Kurt Okraku

GFA President Kurt E. S. Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has identified funding as a major challenge in the development of football in the country.

According to him, if he had the opportunity, he would give every club in the country a million dollars every season.



“Funding is a major challenge. Football is a capital-intensive endeavor. Despite our efforts to secure funding, it has not been adequate. If given the opportunity, I would allocate one million dollars per season to each club in the Premier League, Women’s Premier League, or Division One League,” the Ghana FA boss said at a meet the press session in Kumasi.



Meanwhile, the Ghana FA president has assured that his administration is committed to taking the necessary steps to develop the country’s football.

During the engagement with the press, Kurt Okraku said the association takes responsibility for the poor performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



"We need the collective effort of all and sundry. We take responsibility as leaders of the association but will count on the collective ideas to continue to transform the sport," Kurt Okraku said.