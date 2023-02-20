1
Fundraiser launched by Newcastle fans to construct school in Ghana as tribute to Christian Atsu

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Newcastle United fans are honouring the late Christian Atsu, who tragically lost his life in the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

Atsu, who previously played for the Magpies and Chelsea, was working on a project to build a new school in his home country of Ghana as an ambassador for the charity Arms Around the Child.

Newcastle paid tribute to Atsu by observing a minute of silence before their match against Liverpool at an emotionally charged St James' Park.

Fan group Talk of Tyneside have started a charity initiative to finish the school project in Atsu's memory. They are urging fans to donate to the fundraiser, which has already raised more than £600.

Talk of Tyneside expressed their desire to give supporters a way to show appreciation for Atsu's service to the club and his work with the charity.

The group stated that Atsu was a well-loved figure on Tyneside, and raising funds for the charity felt like the perfect way to honour his memory.

"Following his passing, we were hoping to find a way to give supporters a way to show appreciation for his service to the club, and raising money for a fantastic charity that he worked with feels like the perfect way to do so."

Ellie Milner, also from Arms Around the Child, spoke about Atsu's charity work and how they are determined to keep his legacy alive by raising funds to finish the school buildings in Senya Beraku and support the children he loved so much.

Ellie Milner from Arms Around The Child added: "Christian touched the lives of so many with his charity work, we are determined to keep his legacy alive by raising funds to finish the school buildings in Senya Beraku – and support the children he loved so much."

Atsu's mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday for the burial.

