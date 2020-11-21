Furious Dwarfs coach blasts referee over 'dubious penalty' in Wonders defeat

Ebusua Dwarfs coach, Ernest Thompson

Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson has launched a scathing attack on referee Joshua Samadji claiming he awarded a "dubious penalty" against his side in their 2-0 defeat at Techiman Eleven Wonders on Friday.

The furious gaffer insists the centre referee waged a campaign against his side after they lost at the Nana Ameyaw Park in the Ghana Premier League match.



The referee pointed to the spot-kick over a penalty claim which was eventually converted by veteran Tetteh Nortey.



Indeed television replays showed that the ball did hit the hand of the Dwarfs defender despite being close to the action.



Fans on social media also berated the centre referee for his poor performance after several replays pointed to a shocking decision from the match official.



And Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson has been left livid with the performance of the referee.



"This level of officiating is not allowed. It's shocking and unbelievable," Thompson fumed. "We had similar kinds of calls but he ignored.

"What kind of officiating is this?? he quizzed in anger. "Officiating affected the performance of my boys.



"He gave my boy a yellow card for that dubious penalty call and subsequently sent him off for a second card.



"He took a red card. NO! NO! We have to up our game on officiating. It's a terrible performance from the referee.



"Last year, we came here and the same thing happened. It's bad. I complained about officiating before the game and here we are."



Referee Joshua Samadji has come under fire after another poor officiating after just match day-2 of the Ghana Premier League.



Tetteh Nortey scored a penalty and a fine finish from Prince Okraku helped Wonders Wonders coast to victory at home.