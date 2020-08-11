Sports News

‘Furious’ Hearts players demand showdown talks with club over Esso’s exit - Reports

Esso has been released by Hearts

The playing body of Accra Hearts of Oak are unhappy with recent developments at the club that has seen the departure of star player Joseph Esso.

These unhappy players are set to confront Hearts of Oak Managing Director Frederick Moore over the development, footballmadeinghana.com has gathered.



The club last week announced they have decided to let go of five players for various reasons. The players are Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur and Abubakar Traore.



The club has faced much backlash over the exit of Esso with supporters demanding answers from leadership.



It is reported that Esso who was earning a salary of GH? 18,000 a year demanded for GH? 50,000 as signing fee and GH?54,000 as yearly salary. The player also wanted a one year contract.

Hearts of Oak on the other hand were only willing to offer GH? 30,000 as signing on fee and GH?36,000 as yearly salary and also proposed more than a one year deal.



The differences and eventual lack of compromise led to both parties splitting with the player now a free agent.



The players in their likely engagement with Fred Moore will seek for clarity on the matter and also request for clarity on issues about their welfare.



FMIG will continue to monitor developments and furnish our readers with details

