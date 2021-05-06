'Furious' Mariano Barreto reacts to dangerous tackles on Kotoko players

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto is fuming over what he says are dangerous tackles on his players.

The Portuguese gaffer lost defender Imoro Ibrahim through injury during their 1-0 victory over Legon Cities, the second time the left-back has been forced out of a game due to harsh tackles.



Baretto is unhappy with the physical nature of the Ghana Premier League, insisting 'football is not about kicking people.'



“Some of my players were on the receiving end of bad tackles, and no action was taken against them,' he said after the game.

”Now I have Imoro out injured. This is the second time since my arrival that Imoro has been forced off through injury as a result of a bad tackle from the opposition," he added.



“Football is not about kicking people, but rather about respect, and trying to win."



The Porcupine Warriors will next host Dreams FC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.