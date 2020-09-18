GAA to organize national championship before the end of the year – General Secretary

Bawa Fuseini, General Secretary of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has said that his outfit hopes to organise at least one national championship before the close of the year.

He said the athletes had been training individually even during the COVID-19 and lockdown and were ready to perform when given the opportunity, hence their decision to stage one event for them.



According to the General Secretary, the championship was aimed at giving the athletes at least one platform to shake off the boredom.



"Had it not been the spread on COVID-19 which derailed their programmes and caused major international events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to be postponed to next year, we would have organised a lot of championships," he added.

According to Mr. Fuseini, both local and foreign-based Ghanaian athletes were waiting for the lift of the ban on contact and outdoor sports so they can commence preparations.



Mr. Fuseini said the GAA was patiently waiting on the health authorities for advise to come up with their programme.



He noted that very soon the international body will announce dates for qualifiers for the Olympic Games and other championships.

