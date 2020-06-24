Soccer News

GARFA collaborates with Expert Comms Consult to promote football in Greater Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Expert Comms Consult (ECC); a world-class integrated marketing communications and management consultancy firm to promote football in the region and also to uphold the credibility of sound corporate governance practices in football management in the region and the country as a whole.

The partnership will also support GARFA’s efforts at positioning itself appropriately to attract the right sponsorship to enhance the role of football and its impact in the development of the country.



President of GARFA, Mr. Samuel Aboabire was enthused about the positive prospects of this partnership to the total transformation of football administration in the region and the impact it will have on the country as a whole. On his part, Mr. Ebenezer Adotey Allotey, representative of Expert Comms Consult pledged the professional commitment of his organization to a fruitful partnership.

GARFA is the governing body of association football in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana under a newly constituted body mandated to create, maintain and sustain the interest and participation of football activities in the region under the national body the Ghana Football Association.



Expert Comms consult is a renowned consultancy firm founded by Mr. Byron Nana Taylor, former CEO of CSR Foundation Ghana and Executive Secretary of Institute of Public Relations, Ghana and now driving strategic investment opportunities for Ghana and Africa in the United Kingdom through the African Mastermind project.

Source: Greater Accra Regional Football Association

