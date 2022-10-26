GBFA slates 2022 Man Ghana Championship for November 12 as it opens nominations

GBFA President, Abdul Hayye Yartey (middle) addressing the press

The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association has opened nominations ahead of the 2022 Man Ghana Championship to be held on November 12 at the National Theatre in Accra.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the East Legon branch of Iron Man Food Supplements, the President of the Association, Abdul Hayye Yartey announced details about the upcoming event.



“The GBFA has kept faith in this event since the maiden edition in 2006 and this will be the 15th edition of the event. This year, a new Man Ghana will be crowned because for the very first time we are going to have none of the reigning champions participating in the championship.



“This year’s event is scheduled to take place at the National Theatre on 12th November and before the championship comes off at the National Theatre, we are going to have the weigh-in and registration on Friday, November 11 at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium,” he added.



The president further announced that the 2022 Championship will have 5 weight disciplines for which winners of all disciplines will be awarded courtesy of the Iron Man Supplements.



“We are going to have five weight disciplines which are the Men’s Bodybuilding, the Men’s Physique, the Classic Physique, the Female Bikini, and the Female Wellness,”

“This year, one of our main sponsors is Iron Man Supplements. For me, I can say Iron Man is the leading sports nutrition supplement company in Ghana. They have come to the aid of the Ghana Body Building and Fitness Association and this is not the first time they coming to support us. This year they have given us some cash, they are also going to sponsor the trip of the overall winners of the Men’s Bodybuilding, Female Bikini, and the Men’s Physique to South Africa to compete in the 2023 Arnold Africa. Again, they are going to give shopping vouchers to the winners of the five disciplines that we are going to have and we can only say a big thank you to Iron Man,” the president stated.



The GBBFA President thus urged bodybuilders across the country to take the opportunity by registering to participate in the event.



He noted that winners of the championship will automatically qualify for the national bodybuilding team as well as qualify to represent Ghana in various upcoming international championships in 2022.



“This year’s event is the only event that will qualify an athlete for the Black Muscles which is the Bodybuilding National Team of Ghana; it is the only event that is going to qualify an athlete to participate in the IFBB West Africa Championship that Ghana is going to host come March 2023, and it is the only event that will qualify an athlete to represent Ghana in the 2023 Arnold Classic Africa.



“As a result of that, I would like to take the opportunity to ask bodybuilders in Ghana to pick a registration form and compete in this year’s event for you to be part of the selected athletes that will represent Ghana come next year,” the president said.