GBFA to meet athletes ahead of 2020 Man Ghana

The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) has invited fitness athletes (Bodybuilders, Men’s Physique, Female Bikini & Female Figure) nationwide to a meeting on Saturday, 19th September, 2020 at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The meeting is geared towards the nation’s biggest bodybuilding championship dubbed “Man Ghana 2020, violence free elections” to select athletes to national team (Black Muscles) and also to discuss the welfare of athletes, participating in international championships in 2021.



According to the acting Communication Director of the Federation, Mr. George Fausta Baffoe, the meeting would afford the GBFA the platform to meet as a family and dialogue on matters of interest to the sport.

The GBFA entreat all athletes to make it a point to attend the meeting.



The 2020 Man Ghana is fixed for Saturday, November 7, in Accra.

