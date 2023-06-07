GES introduces tug of war and pillow fight in basic and second cycle schools

File photo

The Ghana Education Service has introduced the sports of Tug of War and Pillow Fight at the Pre-Tertiary Education level.

This comes after the Ghana Tug of War and Pillow Fight Federation wrote to GES requesting official approval for the sports to be introduced in basic schools.



The GES following the approval, entreated the Federation to liaise with the PE & Sports Unit to enable to enable the Federation plan and organize how to roll out programmes and activities for the introduction of the two (2) sports to unearth, nurture young talents and encourage them to participate in our Districts and Schools without disrupting the teaching and learning periods.

“Accordingly, Management is by this letter requesting Regional Directors to officially inform Metro, Municipal and District Directors and Heads of Second Cycle Institutions that approval has been granted for the introduction of Tug of War and Pillow Fight in our schools.



It is the expectation of Management that the Federation will strictly adhere to the directives to ensure smooth and continuous running of the sports in our schools,” a letter signed by Stephen Kwaku Owusu, Acting Deputy Director-General, said.