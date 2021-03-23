GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum robbed

GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum

Communication Director for the Ghana Football Association [GFA] Henry Asante Twum was robbed in his home on Monday dawn.

The unfortunate incident happened took place whiles the former Starr FM sports journalist was asleep.



Valuable items taken away by the robbers are money, travelling passport, laptop, and other items.



“They made away with my laptop, passport, money, and other personal belongings but not my life,” he posted on his Facebook page.



“Unleash your dogs if you have one, put on the alarm when you park your car because we live in a crazy world. This too shall pass!!!!

He is however expected to travel with the Black Stars team to South Africa today for the team AFCON qualifier against the Bafana Bafana.



Henry Asante Twum was appointed as the head of Communication at the Ghana FA after Kurt Okraku was elected as the President of the Ghana FA.



