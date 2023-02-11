GFA Communications Director reveals date for new Black Stars coach announcement

GFA spokesperson Henry Asante Twum

Ghana FA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum says the Football Association will soon announce the next coach of the Black Stars.

The Black Stars are without a head coach following Otto Addo's resignation from the Black Stars after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Over 1000 applications have been received during the process, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.



The Communications Director in an earlier interview disclosed the Ghana FA would appoint a new coach by the end of January but the deadline has past.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Akoma FM on the date for the announcement of the new head coach for the Black Stars and the reason for the delay Henry Asante Twum said, "If the appointment of a Black Stars coach was to be the responsibility of the FA alone, it would have been done easily. But in this case, it is a long process of talks with all stakeholders.

"Even after speaking to the coach, the Ghana FA will have to meet and inform the ministry, discuss salary, and agree on a figure, reverse to the coach to renegotiate. These processes sometimes delay the appointment.



"Yes, the announcement has been delayed, in the minds of the FA we were thinking of naming the coach latest by the end of January but that did not happen.



"A lot of discussions are ongoing between the ministry and the FA. I cannot give a specific time or day to that effect but very soon when talks are concluded, we will name the next coach for the Black Stars".



The Black Stars next assignment is in March for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.