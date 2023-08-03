GFA Election: Kojo Yankah reaffirms decision to contest for presidency

Kojo Yankah

Former Western Regional Football Association chairman, Kojo Yankah says he is ready to contest incumbent President Kurt Okraku in the forthcoming elections.

According to the renowned football administrator, he will come for the forms when no one least expects, though he is currently not in the country.



Speaking on Accra-based Onua FM, Kojo Yankah said, “I will definitely come for the nomination forms, I will come for it at a time nobody expected. Kurt is very laughable and I pity him. He wants to go unopposed because he knows he will lose the seat”, Kojo Yankah told Onua FM.



Meanwhile, the Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced the roadmap and guidelines for the 2023 GFA Elections on Thursday, August 3, 2023.



Per the communique, the GFA Presidential position and the Executive Council positions are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at a yet-to-be-announced venue.

The election for the Regional Football Association (RFA) positions is also scheduled to take place on Friday, September 29, 2023.



According to the Elections Committee, individuals interested in contesting for the GFA Presidential seat will have to pay Gh¢50,000 for the nomination forms.



LSN/KPE