GFA Elections: I wouldn't have contested if I hadn't done anything – Samuel Aboabire

Samuel Aboabire

The Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Samuel Aboabire has reiterated that his good works in the last four years merits another term in office ahead of the GFA Regional Elections which is slated for October, 30, 2023.

Samuel Aboabire will go unopposed as his competitor was disqualified by the Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



According to the outspoken football administrator, he would have stepped down if indeed he did not serve the region but the clubs rallied their support for him for another term.



Speaking to Max TV, Aboabire said “I was contested by another person but he was disqualified because he did not fill his forms well. I always say if I have not done a good job I won’t even contest again. These clubs called me and asked me to lead them for another four years because they have seen massive improvement under tenure”



“The stakeholders think I deserve another four years, that is why I’m going unopposed. It’s my good work that has carried me to this stage”, he added.



All ten regions will have their elections and executive council elections scheduled for Monday, October 30 to Friday, November, 2023.

However, incumbent President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku has retained his position for the second term in office after pulling 117 votes out of 119.



On the Executive Council, Dr Randy Abbey, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, James Kwasi Appiah, Frederick Acheampong and Oduro Sarfo were the five who represented all 18 Ghana Premier League clubs.



Gifty Oware- Aboagye went unopposed to win the Women’s League representative on the Executive Council.



Mark Addo, Nobel Eugene Nii Amon Noel and Gideon Ofosu will be the three representatives from the Division One League elected to the Executive Council.



LSN/KPE