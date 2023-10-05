GFA Elections: Kingsley Osei Bonsu beats Karela's Elloeny Amande after three rounds of votes

Kingsley Osei Bonsu

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United, Kingsley Osei Bonsu has been elected onto the GFA Executive position after three rounds of votes in the 2023 GFA Extraordinary Congress.

Popularly called ‘Lord Zico’ the astute football administrator pulled 9 votes with Amande also amassing the same, in the first and second round of votes which sent the voting to a third round.



Kingsley Osei Bonsu finally garnered 12 votes as Elloeny Amande had 9 votes, meaning Osei Bonsu picked the fifth slot on the Premier League club representation of the Executive Council.



However, Dr. Randy Abbey who represented Heart of Lions pulled 12 votes out of 18, while James Kwasi Appiah of Asante Kotoko gathered 10 and Frederick Acheampong of Dreams FC and Oduro Sarfo grabbed 11 and 10 votes respectively.



These five representatives will serve on the Executive Council representing all 18 Premier League clubs.



Meanwhile, incumbent President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku has retained his position for a second term, after pulling 117 out of 119 votes during the elections.

He will serve another four years in office which expires in 2027.



