GFA Elections: Kurt Okraku can't go unopposed, George Afriyie must contest him – Songo

George Afriyie and Kurt Okraku

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, is advocating for George Afriyie's reinstatement to compete against Kurt Okraku in the Ghana Football Association's Presidential Elections.

George Afriyie, an aspiring GFA President, was disqualified from the elections for failing to meet the necessary requirements for his nomination as a candidate, as determined by the GFA elections' vetting committee.



Afriyie appealed his disqualification to the Appeals Committee in an attempt to reverse the decision. Unfortunately, his appeal was rejected.



With the current GFA president, Kurt Okraku, poised to run unopposed, Countryman Songo is urging the vetting committee to reconsider their decision and allow George Afriyie to participate in the contest.



Songo stated, "How can the GFA president run unopposed? It's not fair; there should be competition. Competition is vital for situations like this. No one should bypass the electoral process while others face injustice. We want Ghana football to thrive."



He argued that in the lead-up to the 2016 General Election, former PPP flagbearer, Paa Kwesi Nduom, faced a similar disqualification by the Electoral Commission. However, the courts ruled in his favor, allowing him to correct errors in his nomination forms and compete in the elections.



"Even during the general elections, Paa Kwesi Nduom was disqualified, and he took the matter to the appeals committee. The court ruled that he should be allowed to contest because if there is an error in his application forms, then he needs more time to correct them. So why disqualify George Afriyie?" Songo questioned.

Meanwhile, George Afriyie is reportedly planning to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).



The GFA Elections are scheduled for September 27, 2023, in Tamale.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/KPE