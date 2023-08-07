GFA Elections: Kurt Okraku receives strong backing from 10 RFA chairmen in re-election bid

Source: ghanasoccernet

Kurt Okraku, the incumbent President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has received a resounding endorsement from 10 Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen as he seeks a second term in office.

Okraku, who was elected as GFA President in 2019, is approaching the end of his four-year tenure, and as the football association gears up for an important Elective Congress next month, opinions about his leadership have been mixed.



While there have been differing views among delegates, it is evident that a majority are in favour of Okraku continuing in his role. Notably, the 10 RFA chairmen have publicly expressed their support for his re-election bid, providing strong backing for his candidacy.



The upcoming Elective Congress, scheduled for September 27, will see Okraku potentially face off against a former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, who finished as the runner-up in the closely contested 2019 presidential election.



As the campaign and preparations for the Elective Congress unfold, Okraku's endorsement by the RFA chairmen adds a significant boost to his bid for a second term at the helm.

Under Okraku's leadership as the head of GFA, notable achievements have been recorded, highlighting his impactful tenure. These achievements encompass significant milestones for Ghana's national football teams.



One of the remarkable accomplishments during Okraku's time as FA boss was Ghana's victory in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.



Additionally, Okraku's tenure saw a significant achievement for the senior national team, the Black Stars. After a disappointing absence from the World Cup in 2018, he played a pivotal role in leading the team back to the global stage.



