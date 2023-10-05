8
GFA Elections: Kwasi Appiah, Randy Abbey win Executive Council positions

Randy Abbey Kwasi Appiah Randy Abbey and Kwasi Appiah

Thu, 5 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah has been elected onto the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

At the 2023 GFA Extraordinary Congress in Tamale on Thursday, October 5, 2023, Kwasi Appiah polled ten votes from the 18 Ghana Premier League votes to pick a seat on the Executive Council.

Dr Randy Abbey also maintained his place on the council after garnering 12 votes from the delegates, the highest from the elections.

Frederick Acheampong, who contested as an official of Dreams FC polled 11 votes whereas Nana Oduro Sarfo managed 10 votes.

The last spot for Premier League clubs on the Executive Council will be contested by Karela United’s Elleony Amandy and Kingsley Osei Bonsu of Bechem United.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku has retained his seat at the president of the Ghana Football Association.

Kurt Okraku polled 117 votes out of 119 to be re-elected into his second term in office.

Okraku garnered the majority of YES votes in his re-election bid, with only two delegates voting against his re-election.

The newly elected GFA administration will serve a four-year term, expiring in 2027.



