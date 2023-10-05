GFA Elections: NPP's Gifty Oware elected onto Executive Council

Gifty Oware- Aboagye

The Chief Executive Officer for Ghana Women’s Premier League side Berry Ladies, Gifty Oware- Aboagye has been elected the Women’s League representative of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council.

She pulled 20 votes, meaning all 20 delegates from the Women’s Premier League duly affirmed as their representative on the GFA Executive Council during the 2023 GFA elections at Tamale on Thursday, October 5.



Gifty Oware-Abagye was the only female and went unopposed to pick the only slot.



She is currently a member of the Ghana Football Association's management committee for the Black Maidens (Under-17 female football level) and also serves as the vice-chairperson for the Women's Premier League Super Cup's Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

However, incumbent President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has retained his position for the next four years after pulling 117 votes out of 120.



