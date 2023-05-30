GFA Elections: Randy Abbey endorses Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association executive council member, Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association(GFA) executive council member, Randy Abbey, has rated GFA president Kurt Okraku's administration highly, claiming that they have been wonderful.

His commendation is in affirmation of Kurt Okraku's assertion that his administration has overachieved in their first term in office.



Randy Abbey stated that the Kurt-led administration 'has done extremely well' and that 'they could have done better'.



“The Kurt Okraku administration has done extremely well; I think they could have done better,” he told Citi FM.



He explained that the administration was voted into office for the first time and thus had to battle several issues as first-timers.



“I mean this is Kurt’s first time at being an FA President, there are many decisions that this is the first time they have been confronted with. There are many situations and scenarios, that it was his first time, he could have gotten some of them wrong,” he added.

The former GFA spokesperson, however, said there were some situations that Kurt could have dealt with better.



“In hindsight, he could have done some other things differently, he could have taken some other decisions, and he would have learnt a lot from many other things that have happened.”



“So yes, I think the administration has done extremely well, if you ask me, if he deserves to continue, I think that yes!” he emphasised.



“I think that the mistakes that have been made, the benefit of hindsight that has been achieved would only make him much better. I mean he will now be confronted with things he’s been confronted with before and so he will be in a better decision-making situation.”



“He would be able to build many of the good things that he’s done and even make it better.”

Kurt Okraku, in his interview with SuperSports, stated that he has overachieved, if he is to tick his success to what he promised in his manifesto.



“I will not even want to look at the manifesto because if it is about ticking the boxes, ie, on the provisions of the manifesto, we have achieved. But I think we have done more beyond the manifesto. Some of the things that we have been able to deliver to our football people have been special and amazing”, Kurt told SuperSports.



The former MTN FA Cup chairman's four-year first-term mandate expires in October 2023, and he is seeking a second term in office.



EE/KPE