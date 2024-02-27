GFA Exco re-appoints Kwame Baah-Nuako as chair of Club Licensing Committee

Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuako

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the re-appointment of Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuako as Chairman of the Club Licensing Committee.

This is a decision taken by the Executive Council of the football association.



“The Executive Council has re-appointed Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuako as Chairman of the Club Licensing Committee. Dr. Baah Nuako, an economist and sports journalist, has been at the helm since November 2019.



"He is currently, the General Manager, Sustainability at Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC),” parts of a GFA statement said on Monday, February 26.

Meanwhile, lawyer Clement Opoku Gyamfi will work as Vice Chairman of the Committee.



Other members of the committee include former captain of Asante Kotoko Eric Donkor, as well as Mike Bonsu, Mavis Amanor, Delali Senaye and Jacob Yeboah.



The Ghana FA has mandated the Club Licensing Committee to vet the license application of clubs to ensure compliance with legal, administrative, finance, technical, medical and security requirements of the provisions of the GFA Statutes and the GFA Club Licensing Regulations before issuing licences to clubs to fully partake in GFA sanctioned competitions.