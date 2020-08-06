GFA Executive Council member reveals why national teams camping has delayed

Click for Market Deals →
Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo has given reasons behind the delay in the female national teams resuming camping.
The Ghana Female U-20 and U-17 sides were granted dispensation by government to start training ahead of their respective international assignments despite football been barred since March.
The Black Princesses are set to face Guinea-Bissau in a FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifier while the Black Maidens are also preparing for a clash against Nigeria in a FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifier.
They were expected to enter camping and start full scale training last week but there have been delays.
Nana Oduro Sarfo in an interview with Adom TV has explained that the situation has arisen because the Ghana FA is awaiting government’s approval of their schedule and accompanying budget before they get things started.
