Sports News

GFA Executive Council to hold final meeting over appointment of Technical Director

Ghana Football Association Executive council members at a meeting

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] will hold a final meeting today over the appointment of a new Technical Director.

The Technical Director job of the GFA has been vacant following the exit of Francis Oti Akentang in March 2020.



Six candidates have been shortlisted for the job which includes three local coaches and three expatriates coaches.



Last week, Footballghana reported that German and former Cameroonian gaffer, Winfried Schäfer is the leading candidate for the job.

Despite holding a meeting last week at the premises of the Ghana Football Association, the Executive Council will take a final decision today.



Meanwhile, Abdul Faisal, the younger brother of Yusif Chibsah is the only local coach who is also in poll for the position.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.