GFA Executive Council to meet Sports Minister today

Mustapha Yussif, Youth and Sports Minister

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association will on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 call on Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Yussif.

The meeting which will take place at the Office of the Minister at the Youth and Sports Ministry in Accra is to welcome him to his new role as Sports Minister and also to discuss issues of mutual benefits.



Mustapha Yussif (Hon.), Member of Parliament for the Yagaba-Kubori Constituency in the North East Region of Ghana took over as Youth and Sports Minister in March 2021 as a replacement for Isaac Asiamah (Hon.).

All 12 Executive Council members of the GFA will be present.



The GFA will also use the opportunity to introduce to the Minister, Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Mintah.