GFA, FIFA Director Member Associations Africa call on sports minister

GFA president Kurt Okraku, Gelson Fernandes with sports minister Mustapha Ussif

GFA President Kurt Okraku and FIFA Director Member Associations Africa Gelson Fernandes have called on Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) at his office in Accra.

Fernandes, Kurt Okraku and the Sports Minister discussed the state of Ghana football and the role of government to reenergize football development in the country and noted that it will take a lot of energy and investment to take Ghana football to the levels required.



The former Swiss international midfielder who is on a two-day working visit to Ghana is here to check on progress made so far since the Normalization era, have an overview of the football eco-system and discuss plans and programs that are needed to develop football in Ghana.



The trio later met the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture at the Parliament House in Accra.



Gelson Fernandes will later hold discussions with the Technical Directorate led by Bernhard Lippert and the national team's department led by Alex Asante. He will also visit the GFA Technical Centre at Prampram to acquaint himself with work done so far and projects that have been earmarked towards the development of the Centre to a world-class standard.

Fernandes took up the role on August 1, 2022, with responsibility for overseeing services to strengthen the development of the African member Associations through the Forward Programme.



He grew up in Switzerland and developed his footballing skills at FC Sion.



Gelson Fernandes played for FC Sion, Manchester City, and Leicester City, Stade Rennes, Sporting Lisbon and several European clubs before hanging his boots in 2018.