GFA Gen Sec. justifies allocation of FIFA COVID-19 relief fund to GHALCA, national teams

Ghana FA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo

Ghana FA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, has justified why the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and the national team deserve to be allocated monies from the FIFA COVID-19 relief fund.

GHALCA, which is the welfare body of the clubs has been allocated $2,000 whilst the various national teams have also been allocated some monies from the fund.



The allocation has raised some question with most Ghanaian club administrators unhappy about the disbursement especially to the national teams and GHALCA.



The Ghana FA General Secretary says GHALCA have also being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the absence of football thus the money allocated to the welfare body.



“The FIFA COVID-19 relief talks about the Association and the wider community which GHALCA is also a part of. In our engagements with the Sports Ministry, GHALCA has been contributing and they have played a key role.

"GHALCA has also been affected by the absence of football because they also receive some percentage or amount from gate proceeds, player transfers and others thus the money given them is for their administrative duties”, he told Happy FM.



On the national teams, he said “The monies allocated to the national teams is because the GFA has some camping cost it takes care of. The monies allocated to the national team will be used to pay for feeding, accommodation, tournaments and other technical and administrative support at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence”



He added that the monies allocated have been done in a proper manner that correspondences with FIFA’s governance structure and modalities since it will be properly audited by the world governing body.



The Ghana FA is set to disburse $1.8 million from the FIFA and CAF member Association COVID-19 Relief fund to its stakeholders.

