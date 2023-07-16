GFA General Secretary labels petition against Kurt Okraku as 'lies'

Prosper Harrison Addo

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has called the claims leveled against the Football Association's leadership and Kurt Okraku "a bunch of lies."

His remarks came after a whistleblower petitioned FIFA to investigate Mr Okraku, the president of the GFA, for violating the code of ethics.



Kurt Okraku, according to the petitioner, is operating a friends and cronies administration that, among other things, violates FIFA ethics. It was also claimed that the GFA president used various names in official documents while simultaneously being involved in a probable match-fixing scandal.



Responding to the petition's allegations of nepotism, Harrison Addo refuted them, pointing out that he is one of the competent persons hired to help manage the administration, contrary to many statements which suggested the opposite.

"If you put together a bunch of lies to sell them, I will not buy them," he told Accra-based Asaase Radio.



"With my position, it was advertised and a number of people applied for it, and I was awarded the role.



"I know for a fact that if George Afriyie was to be in charge as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, he would have worked with me because he knows my qualities," he added.