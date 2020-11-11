GFA General Secretary urges Ghanaian players abroad to return to GPL

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has appealed to Ghanaian players plying their trade abroad to return home and end their careers in the Ghana Premier League.

The upcoming 2020/21 Ghana Premier League has been boosted by the return of one of Ghana’s finest footballers, Asamoah Gyan who joined Legon Cities on transfer deadline day.



Prosper Harrison Addo hailed the decision by Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan to return to the Ghana Premier League after 17 years, a move he says has brought a lot of exposure to the domestic top-flight and will open avenues for others.



“All our big players in Europe are welcome to the Ghana Premier League. We will urge our legends to come back home and play in the league as long as they can play”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9 FM.



“Let’s allow the big players to come and add their experience, structure and everything to the domestic top-flight. The media attention and everything is huge when they join the league. So we will urge all of them to come home and play.

“The GFA is ready to help and we are certain the supporters will also give them the needed support”, he added.



Prosper Harrison Addo also indicated that Ebusua Dwarfs have not being expelled from the league yet as the club is trying to settle its issue over a possible liquidation with the Registrar- General’s Department.



“The issue is not new to us. Last season the same issue was brought before us. Dwarfs went to court to place an injunction on the GFA and the Registrar General’s Department so we couldn’t do anything. Meetings are currently ongoing between Dwarfs and the liquidators and, I can say for now they are still part of the league”.