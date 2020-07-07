Sports News

GFA President Kurt Okraku comes to the aid of ex-footballer who lost his sight

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku has come to the aid of a former Ghanaian footballer who lost his sight.

Abdul Wahid Bunga a former player of lower division side Young Goldfields in Techiman lost his sight after he travelled with his outfit for a tournament in Sunyani in 2007, he complained of his sight during the competition and he has since not regained it.



Kurt Okraku, the president of the GFA who travelled to Techiman to mourn with football administrator Takyi Arhin following the death of his mother met Abdul Wahid Bunga and has therefore taken it upon himself to give him a GHC 500 every month as stipends.



Wahid who is excited about the news has opened a GCB Bank accounts where the money will be paid into every month.



Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonder Albert Yahaya Commey has been tasked to ensure that the former Young Goldfields player is sent to Accra every month for medical assessment of his lost sight for a permanent solution.



Abdul Wahid Bunga has expressed his appreciation for the kind gesture showed him by Kurt E.S Okraku and Albert Yahaya Commey.

“I very grateful to Mr Okraku for what he has done to me. It’s true he asked me to establish an account so that he will be sending me something a month.



” I also want to thank Mr Albert Commey, because if not him I wouldn’t be able to meet the GFA President.”



” I’m very sure he will help me, from what he said when he met me I’m sure he will do it for me”, Abunga told Nimde3 FM in Sunyani.



Abdul Wahid Bunga is now a sports caller and a staunch supporter of Eleven Wonders.

