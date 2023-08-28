GFA President Kurt Okraku joins University of Ghana's Sports Advisory Board

Kurt Okraku, GFA president

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has been appointed to the Sports Advisory Board of the University of Ghana, Legon.

The board, consisting of 18 members from academia, the private sector, and the football community, is tasked with creating a comprehensive sports plan to encourage participation from students and staff within the university community.



Chaired by Professor Gordon A. Awandare, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, the Advisory Board was inaugurated on August 22, 2023. The aim of the board is to develop a strategic framework that fosters an inclusive and vibrant sports culture within the university.



Other members of the Advisory Board include Dr. Bello Bitugu, Director of Sports for the University of Ghana; Professor George Armah from the Sports Management Committee; Professor Joseph Osafo from the Department of Psychology; and Professor Matilda Steiner-Asiedu from the Department of Nutrition and Food Science.

The diverse lineup also features figures like Abdul Majeed Bawa from the National Sports Authority, Lydia Anowa Nyako-Danquah from the Academic Affairs Directorate, and Anthony Awotwe-Bosumafi from West/Central Africa Perfetti Van Melle.



The Sports Advisory Board's objective is to craft a holistic strategy that ushers in a new era for sports within the university environment, setting the stage for a future where sports are celebrated and integrated into the institution's fabric.