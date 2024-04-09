GFA President Kurt Okraku lauds Asamoah Gyan's vision for All Regional Games

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has praised former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, pledging full support for him ahead of the inaugural All Regional Games.

Speaking at the media launch of the sports project in Accra, President Okraku emphasized the GFA's commitment to providing technical assistance to the organizers.



The initiative, conceived by Asamoah Gyan, will involve regional trial competitions in June to identify top athletes for the national championships in November 2024.



A regional tour starting April 16 will precede the All Regional Games, featuring nine disciplines including football, volleyball, table tennis, and more.



President Okraku commended Gyan's contributions to sports in Ghana, saying, "The man who has brought us here (Asamoah Gyan) is a gift to sports in our dear country."



He praised Gyan's achievements in football and investment in other sports like boxing.

"Today, he (Asamoah) has decided again to give back to the world. From humble beginnings, we look forward beyond the happenings of today."



Regarding the All Regional Games, President Okraku remarked, "These talents from the platforms that are being offered today via the All Regional Games will grow up and represent Ghana in international meets."



He highlighted the event's alignment with the GFA's development goals, stating, "The idea of the All Regional Games fits into two key areas of our current football ecosystem."



President Okraku affirmed the GFA's unwavering support for Gyan and the All Regional Games, emphasizing collective participation in its success.



He concluded by thanking sports legends and urging the media to embrace and support the growth of sports in Ghana.