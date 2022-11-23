GFA President Kurt Okraku lauds Qatar Police professionalism at 2022 World Cup

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has commended the work of the Police in Qatar after the top security officials of the 2022 World Cup paid a working visit to the Black Stars camp in Doha.

According to Kurt, the team's management is happy with the security arrangements, insisting it offers the Black Stars the peace of mind to focus on their upcoming matches.



Black Stars, who touched down in the Arab country on Friday evening has been preparing ahead of their 2022 World Cup opener against Portugal on Thursday.



"We are happy that you have taken time out of the busy activities at the World Cup to visit us to see the security arrangements for our team. This clearly shows the high level of professionalism of the Qatar Police and your Ghanaian counterparts," Okraku said.



"The personnel you have deployed here have so far demonstrated that good level of professionalism that has kept us safe and free from any worries since we arrived in Qatar on Friday to play in this tournament.



"We hope that they will continue with this approach towards our safety to allow us to focus on the matches and the task ahead in this tournament."

Black Stars, who are the lowest-ranked team at the tournament have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 20 and December 18, 2022.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.