GFA President Kurt Okraku waxes lyrical about phenomenal Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S Okraku, has celebrated Jordan Ayew’s extraordinary season that saw him scoop three top awards at Crystal Palace’s end of the season awards gala.

Last month, Jordan was voted the Eagles’ Player of the Season by the fans and honored by his teammates as Players’ Player of the Season and his solo Messi-like strike against West Ham in December 2019 also voted Goal of the Season.



The 28-year-old Ghana international netted nine times last season for Palace in the Premier League, making him the club’s top scorer last season and Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 25 goals.



Mr. Kurt Okraku speaking to the former Olympic Marseille man’s exploits said he reminds him of his days at Dreams FC, where their Slogan is “Still Believe”. He said this in reference to Jordan’s struggles in the 2018/19 season before he blossomed in the 2019/20 season.



“I think he reminds me of my active days at Dreams FC, where we have this slogan, Still Believe”, he told Max FM.



“He is a very good example of that slogan. He has come from a difficult period. Heavily challenged to deliver at that top level.

“Despite the challenges, he has delivered. Thankfully he had a manager who believed in him and he has justified that.”



Jordan’s first season at Selhurst Park didn’t go as planned, it took the intervention of a good AFCON outing in Egypt that earned him a permanent deal at Palace.



Mr. Okraku further urged him to keep his head up and do more in the upcoming football season.



“He has been phenomenal, scored some good goals. He is very calm by nature and I am extremely happy that he has been successful this year. He must keep his head up and shine again.



“He has another opportunity to shine. He will come back and do well.”

