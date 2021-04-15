GFA President charges Aduana Stars to lead fight against hooliganism in Brong Ahafo

Kurt Okraku with the officials of Aduana Stars

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku has charged two-time Ghana Premier League Champions to be the leaders in the fight against hooliganism in the Brong-Ahafo region.

The Brong Ahafo region in times past have been noted for violent occurrences in football games with the most recent case being fans of Wamanafo beating officials after their game against Bofoakwa Tano.



The GFA President as part of his tour of the Brong-Ahafo paid a courtesy call on the fans and management of Aduana Stars and tasked the leadership of the club to lead the fight against hooliganism.



“Aduana Stars is a respected club in this region and all your management members are highly respected. Unfortunately, the younger clubs are perpetrating acts that are blurring the image of football in this region.

“We believe, you being their leader in the region, you have the power to call them to book when you sense they are putting up acts that destroy the game.



“I believe if your CEO (George Gyawu) invites Mighty Royals or Nsoatreman or any other club in this region, they will run here with the swiftness it requires.



“So we call on you to use your leadership role to help this fight against hooliganism,” he urged.