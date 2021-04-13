GFA President commences Zone 1 tour at Kenyase

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, GFA President

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku commenced his tour of clubs in the Zone One of the Division One League with an interactive session at Kenyase with Unity FC.

The tour forms part of strategies by the Ghana FA to facilitate the fight against hooliganism in the zone which has led to home bans of some clubs in the league.



Nsoatreman and Mighty Royals are so far serving home bans in the league with pockets of violent and aggressive occurrences at other venues.

The Ghana FA President believes the fight against hooliganism has little or no chance of succeeding if club executives and fans are left out.



Commencing his tour at Kenyase with leadership and fans of Unity FC, Kurt Okraku addressed the gathering, highlighting on some key areas.