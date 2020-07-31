Sports News

GFA President joins ex-Black Star players to share PPE’s to residents of Mamobi

Black Stars B coach Ibrahim Tanko and GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku accompanied by Black Stars B coach Ibrahim Tanko, former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and others to embarke on an exercise in Mamobi, a suburb in Accra, to share Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) to residents in fight against the coronavirus.

Items shared to the public were hand sanitizers, nose marks and other items to help fight the virus.



Ghana has recorded over 30,000 COVID-19 cases with over 150 people dead.



The 2019/20 football season has also been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



