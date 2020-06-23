Sports News

GFA President liaises with Sports Minister to help stranded Ghanaian footballers

President of the Ghana FA Kurt E.S. Okraku and Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Isaac Asiamah have collaborated to assist the Ghanaians Footballers stranded in Ethiopia to come home, FOOTBALLmadeinghana.com can confirm.

This follows a report earlier filed by your most authoritative portal about the plight of the players after the Ethiopia League season was canceled.



FOOTBALLmadeinghana.com had earlier reported that some Ghanaian players have been stranded in Ethiopia after their league season was truncated due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



The players who claim to have spent all their monies during the COVID-19 break on rent and food, called for support from the government of Ghana to enable them come home.



In a swift response, the President of the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku has announced that his outfit and the Sports Ministry are collaborating to assist the footballers come home.

“I have just taken notice of a video of some Ghanaian footballers who seem to be stranded in Ethiopia.



‘I’m in contact with Hon. Issac Kwame Asiamah (Sports Minister)who has directed that contact be made with the boys and the Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia…..



“All hands on deck at the moment to offer every support to our brothers…..



“Soon,….this too shall pass!!!!!!,’ Kurt wrote on Facebook.

