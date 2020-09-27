GFA President receives signed PSG jersey from Kylian Mbappé

Kurt Okraku has received a gift from Mbappe

France and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappé has surprised the President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S. Okraku on Thursday with his signed PSG shirt as a gift.

The Cameroonian-born France international is believed to have been a long time friend of the Ghana FA boss whose tenure is witnessing massive transformation in Ghana football



The Ghana FA boss on Sunday outdoored the gift on his official Facebook handle applauding Mbappe for the kind gesture.



The World Cup winner who also won the young player award at the 2018 World Cup in Russia is believed to have a strong bond with the Ghana FA Chief, hence the surprise gesture.

The gift from Mbappe further cements the connections of the GFA President in the football industry, consolidating his transformation agenda for the Ghana football.



Kurt was voted as the president of the football association of the West African country less than a year ago but has sparked the transformation of the country’s football with blistering speed.



Born in Cameroon, Mbappe’s gift to Kurt is a demonstration of his admiration for his roots and also a strong message of the influence of Kurt Okraku in the football world.