GFA-SWAG media capacity building comes of today

Logo of GFA and SWAG

The Ghana Football Association in conjunction with the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) will on Tuesday hold the first-ever capacity building programme in Accra.

The event to be held at the AMA conference hallmarks the first of two of the capacity building to be organized in the country.



It is the first-ever capacity building on GFA activities and programmes for the media.



The one-day programme is to educate the sports media on the Association’s way of work. President of the GFA, Kurt Edwin Simon-Okraku, and SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah will deliver the keynote address.



Two cities have been selected to host both the Southern and Northern sector events.

The first event is scheduled for Accra on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, with the second event being hosted in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.



General Secretary Prosper Harisson Addo (Esq.), will be one of the main speakers at the programme. He will touch on Governance at the GFA, the GFA new Structure, Vision, Mission, Statutes, relationship with FIFA, CAF etc, Compliance and Integrity and governance principles and audits.



Head of the national team’s department Alex Asante will also take participants through activities of the various National Teams, camping, organizing International friendly matches and competitive matches.