GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert arrives in Antalya to watch Black Stars games

GFA Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert

Newly appointed Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Bernhard Lippert has arrived in the camp of the Black Stars.

The 58-year-old Technical Director of the GFA will be with the team in Antalya, Turkey for the two friendly games against Mali and Qatar and fly with the Ghana contingent to Accra to continue with his work.



Bernhard, a FIFA expert in instructing and training Coaches has already met with the Technical Team of the Black Stars, headed by former Ghana captain Charles Akonnor.



He is expected to meet the leadership of the GFA in Antalya for the first time, fraternize and discuss among others, his vision for Ghana football.

He will later be introduced to the players, the Management Committee and the backroom staff of the senior national team.



Mr. Lippert is the head of the Technical Directorate and will formulate guidelines, strategies and policies for the training and technical development of coaches in Ghana.



He has also been tasked to provide advice to the Executive Council on coaching and technical development matters in general, and the supervision of national football team coaches, to which the Technical Director may be assigned by the Association.