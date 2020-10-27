GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert reveals his prime target

Technical Director of Ghana Football Association, Bernhard Lippert

Technical Director of Ghana Football Association, Bernhard Lippert has revealed that his prime target is to develop grassroots football.

Lippert has been in charge of the job for less than a month and has already identified a problem with the country's grassroots football and he wants to fix it.



According to him, if grassroots football is better organized, spotting talents for the various national teams will not be a problem.



“There are a lot of department parts which have to be developed. It starts with children in school, grassroots football. It must be better organized. Football in schools, more festivals and we have to bring out the best talents between 10 to 14 years,” he told Ghana FA media.

“We need an early talent identification and so we have to define the most talented children within this age and train them in a holistic way to find out the best talent. We have to also write down programs for all youth national teams to develop them step by step and if we follow this way, I am sure we will be successful,” Lippert concluded.



The 58-year-old added that identifying and creating a football philosophy that will permeate through the various national teams is equally vital.



The German was appointed by the GFA early this month, taking over from Francis Oti Akenteng who exited the job in March.