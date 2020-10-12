GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert tips Black Stars to beat Qatar

Newly appointed Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Bernhard Lippert, is hoping that the Black Stars will win against Asian side, Qatar, ahead of their friendly encounter today.

Coach Charles Akonnor suffered his first defeat as the head coach of the Black Stars after losing 3:0 to Mali in a friendly match in Antalya, Turkey.



However, in their final friendly game against Qatar today, Monday, October 12, Akonnor is determined to grab his first win as the Black Stars head coach.

Bernhard Lippert speaking ahead of the game said, “I think the players don’t know each other and it’s better to play a little bit deeper and more safe, more compact and then try to protect his counter attacks.”



“I believe the team has got self-confidence and that they are strong enough also to fight against Qatar,” he concluded.