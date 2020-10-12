GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert tips Black Stars to beat Qatar

Newly appointed Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Bernhard Lippert, is hoping that the Black Stars will win against Asian side, Qatar, ahead of their friendly encounter today.
Coach Charles Akonnor suffered his first defeat as the head coach of the Black Stars after losing 3:0 to Mali in a friendly match in Antalya, Turkey.
However, in their final friendly game against Qatar today, Monday, October 12, Akonnor is determined to grab his first win as the Black Stars head coach.
Bernhard Lippert speaking ahead of the game said, “I think the players don’t know each other and it’s better to play a little bit deeper and more safe, more compact and then try to protect his counter attacks.”
“I believe the team has got self-confidence and that they are strong enough also to fight against Qatar,” he concluded.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Black Stars coach Akonnor vows to make changes against Qatar after heavy Mali defeat
- Coach Sarpong unhappy with Black Stars team overhaul
- I know fans are disappointed but we still need their support to win - Kurt Okraku
- Qatar national football team arrive in Antalya ahead of Ghana friendly
- Huseyin Gocek appointed to handle Qatar vs Ghana clash
- Read all related articles