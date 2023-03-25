GFA Vice President calls for calm over Andre Ayew's exclusion from Ghana starting lineup

Black Stars Captain, Andre Ayew

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo, has urged for calm after Andre Ayew was left out of the starting lineup for the Black Stars' narrow win over Angola on Thursday.

The Nottingham Forest attacker, who is also the captain of the national team, was left on the bench at the Baba Yara Stadium, a decision that has caused some controversy.



However, Addo has defended the decision, stating that there is nothing wrong with Ayew being left out. "Andre Ayew was substituted against Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar, and I see nothing wrong with that," he stated in an interview with Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.



"I don't know what necessitated that decision, but I don't see anything wrong with Chris Hughton's decision to leave out Andre Ayew from the Black Stars squad."

The chairman of the Black Stars management committee refrained from speculating about the reasons behind the decision, emphasizing that it would be unfair to the technical team and the players. "I don't want to conjecture anything because that would be a disservice to the technical team and the playing body, but I don't think there is anything wrong with that decision," he added.



Addo's call for calm comes as Ghana prepares to face Angola in the reverse fixture of the AFCON qualifiers. The Black Stars will be hoping to secure a win and qualify for the tournament next year.