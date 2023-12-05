GFA allegedly under-declares monies from 2022 World Cup

Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association allegedly under-declared the total earnings from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, supposedly announcing $7.9 million instead of $9 million, according to JoySports.

The report filed by JoySports on December 4, 2023, indicates that the GFA communicated to the Sports Ministry they received $7.9 million after exiting the group stage of the competition.



JoySports reports that, in contrast to the announced $7.9 million, all countries who exited the competition in the group stage earned $9 million.



According to the report, Ghana earned about $1.1 million less due to fees paid for yellow card acquisition.



Ghana recorded eight yellow cards and the GFA is said to have paid $10,000 each according to the spokesperson Henry Asante Twum.

“We (Ghana FA) paid $80,000 for yellow cards acquisition at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar," he said as quoted by Angel TV.



Meanwhile, Joy Sports claims that the government has given the GFA $2.5 million of the $7.9 million to build a Qatar Legacy Project at the Ghanaian Soccer Centre of Excellence with the remaining $5.4 million paid to the account of the Controller and Accountant General.



EE/EK