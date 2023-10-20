‘GFA and Kurt must not sack Chris Hughton’ - Former Asante Kotoko coach

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng, has made a strong appeal to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to retain Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars.

This call comes amidst increasing demands for Hughton's removal, following Ghana's recent losses to Mexico and the USA in international friendlies, as the team prepares for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



In a tweet, Opeele emphasized that Hughton was the media's preferred choice for the position, implying that the media should bear the responsibility for any decisions concerning the manager's future.

"GFA and Kurt must not sack Chris Hughton. Let it spoil. The All Known PERFECT MEDIA COACH. I keep reminding the GFA that Hughton is UNTOUCHABLE! He is their choice; the media can sack Hughton themselves."



Hughton took on the role of Black Stars manager in February 2023, having previously served as a technical director. Since then, the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss has overseen three wins, two losses, and two draws.