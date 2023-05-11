GFA announces May 30 for Division One League Zone One championship playoff

Division One League logo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed that the highly anticipated Division One League Championship playoff is set to take place on Tuesday, May 30 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The playoff will feature the winners from Zone One A and Zone One B of the ongoing Access Bank Division One League.



The battle for the top spot in Zone One is fiercely contested among Techiman Eleven Wonders, Debibi United, and Steadfast FC, while Tano Bofoakwa currently holds a commanding position in Zone One B.



Zone One was divided into two zones due to resource constraints in the region, particularly in the three Northern Regions. The decision aimed to address the historical tensions and recurring violence that have marred the zone in recent seasons.

Notably, six Zone One clubs, namely Aduana FC, Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, Real Tamale United, Tamale City, and Nsoatreman FC, are presently competing in the betPawa Premier League.



The upcoming Division One League Championship playoff is anticipated to be a thrilling event, as the winners of Zone One A and Zone One B clash for the ultimate prize and promotion to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.