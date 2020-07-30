Sports News

GFA announces ad-hoc compensation committee

The Committee is chaired by Frederick Nana Kweku Moore

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), in the exercise of the powers prescribed under Article 42(2) of the Statutes 2019, has appointed an Ad-Hoc Compensation Committee.

Article 42(2) of the GFA Statutes provides that “the remuneration of members of the Executive Council shall be proposed by an ad-hoc compensation committee and approved by Congress.”



The Committee is chaired by Frederick Nana Kweku Moore, the Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club.



The other members of the three-member Committee are Wilfred Kwaku Osei, President of Tema Youth Sporting Club and Delali Eric Senaye, Chief Executive Officer of Inter Allies Football Club.

The mandate of the Committee, as provided under Article 42(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, is to propose to the GFA Congress the remuneration of members of the Executive Council.



The Committee is expected to submit its work in time to form part of the Congress documents that will be sent to members of Congress as the formal convocation of Congress under Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019.



Currently, the GFA has been using the sitting allowance approved by the previous Executive Committee before the coming into office of the Normalization Committee.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.