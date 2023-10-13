GFA announces date for 2023/24 FA Cup campaign

Dreams FC

The 2023/24 MTN FA Cup competition will kickstart on October 27-30, 2023 with the preliminary round of matches.

The Premier League Clubs will join the competition in the Round of 64 which is scheduled for November 28-30,2023.



According to the Season which the GFA has released, the Round of 32 games will be played between January 5-8,2024.



The Round of 16 matches has been scheduled for February 16-19,2024.



The quarter-finals of the competition will be scheduled for March 29-April with Semi-finals also set for May 10-13, 2024.

The grand final of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition edition will come off on June 23/24,2024.



Below are the full-season dates:



