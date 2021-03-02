GFA announces date for the second round of Premier League

Ghana Football Association logo

The Ghana Football Association has announced the date for the commencement of the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The GFA in a statement on the association's website that was sighted by GhanaWeb announced that the second round of the season will start on the weekend of Friday 19 to Sunday, March 21, 2021.



They also announced the dates for Asante Kotoko's two outstanding games against city rivals King Faisal and Bechem United.



Asante Kotoko's game against King Faisal has been scheduled be for Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman.



Meanwhile, the game against Bechem United will be played on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Accra Sports stadium while the one against King Faisal.

"We would also like to inform all Premier League clubs that the second window registration would close on the midnight of March 18, 2021, and the second round would commence on the weekend of Friday 19 to Sunday, March 21, 2021."



Below is the schedule for Matchday 17:



