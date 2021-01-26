GFA announces date for the second transfer window

Ghana Football Association logo

The Ghana Football Association has announced that the second transfer window for the 2020/2021 Ghana Football Season will begin from February 2021.

The GFA in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb indicated that the second transfer window known in Europe as the Winter transfer window will open on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



The window will, however, close on Thursday, March 18, 2021.



This makes provision for the reopening of player registration in the ongoing 2020/2021 football season.



Read the full statement below:

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the second window registration for the 2020/21 season will be opened from 00:01 am on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, and close at exactly 11:59 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.



However, the International Transfer Window and the Domestic Transfer Window will be opened from 00:01 on Friday, February 12, and close at exactly11:59 pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021.



Clubs are to note that applications that do not meet the correct STANDARDS SHALL BE REJECTED rather than be queried as queries are for only minor corrections.



All clubs are to take note and transfer and register their players within these stated dates. Kindly note that there SHALL BE NO extension of the deadlines.